a year ago
BRIEF-Purpose investments- co and redwood asset management entered definitive agreement pursuant to which co will acquire all outstanding shares of redwood
July 25, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Purpose investments- co and redwood asset management entered definitive agreement pursuant to which co will acquire all outstanding shares of redwood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Purpose Investments Inc

* Purpose Investments and Redwood Asset Management entered definitive agreement pursuant to which company will acquire all outstanding shares of Redwood

* Transaction is anticipated to add Redwood's $320 million in Assets Under Management (AUM) to purpose's business

* Redwood will continue to operate as a separate entity under its own brand

* Redwood's current management team with Peter Shippen, president and CEO at Redwood will continue to lead company Source text for Eikon:

