July 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc

* Twitter announces live streaming partnership for mlb games, nhl games and nightly highlights program from 120 sports

* 120 sports, the ott network, will produce exclusive, nightly multi-sports highlights show called ' rally', to be streamed live on twitter

Will live stream weekly out-of-market games from major league baseball (mlb) and national hockey league