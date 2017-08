July 25 (Reuters) - Yahoo:

* If purchase agreement is terminated, company may be required to pay Verizon a termination fee of $144.8 million in certain circumstances - SEC filing

* If purchase agreement terminated by Verizon due to breach of agreement, company to reimburse Verizon's expenses in an amount up to $15 million Source text - bit.ly/2ac5Hb0 Further company coverage: