July 25 (Reuters) - Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Sells industrial property in Haninge

* Property Haninge, Årsta 1:87 has underlying property value of 11.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.3 million)

* Price for shares is 6.7 million crowns

* Transaction will be effective as of Aug. 15

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6536 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)