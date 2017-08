July 25 (Reuters) - Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :

* Receives 2.0 million zloty ($503,918) net order from CH2M Polska SERVICES Sp. z o.o. for delivery of Avaya system and HP hardware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9689 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)