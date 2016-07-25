FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BlackRock strategist sees non-U.S. equities offering higher potential returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - BlackRock strategist Richard Turnill:

* "We see the Federal Reserve on hold this week, while the Bank of Japan may delay actions until September"

* "We see holders of long-duration U.S. Treasuries losing more than 1 percent annually over the next five years as yields rise"

* "We see non-U.S. equities offering higher potential returns, along with higher risk"

* Have lowered assumed returns for most fixed income assets, following drop in yields (and rise in valuations) in second quarter

* "Our analysis also shows less than 10 pct of global fixed income universe offering annual returns of 3 pct or more over next five years"

* "See investment grade credit offering attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors looking for safety" Further company coverage:

