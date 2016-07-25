BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals entered settlement satisfaction amendment with Livzon Mabpharm

July 25 (Reuters) - Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* On July 15, co entered into a settlement satisfaction amendment with Livzon Mabpharm Inc - SEC filing

* On July 25, co filed a voluntary petition for relief under provisions of Chapter 7 of title 11 of United States code

* Assets of company will be liquidated and claims paid in accordance with code

* Also assigned to Livzon its rights, title and interest to all BOW070 cell-line clones and development reports, related materials

* Company's board of directors terminated employment of company's remaining employees

* All of company's directors have resigned from their positions as directors of company

* Co sublicensed to livzon exclusive rights in certain territories with respect to company's bow070 technology

* Settlement satisfaction amendment relating to conveyance of certain of co's rights related to its BOW070 biosimilar product

* Says on July 18, entered into a settlement satisfaction agreement with Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

* Scott Rocklage resigned from his position as the company's chief executive officer