a year ago
BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals entered settlement satisfaction amendment with Livzon Mabpharm
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals entered settlement satisfaction amendment with Livzon Mabpharm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* On July 15, co entered into a settlement satisfaction amendment with Livzon Mabpharm Inc - SEC filing

* On July 25, co filed a voluntary petition for relief under provisions of Chapter 7 of title 11 of United States code

* Assets of company will be liquidated and claims paid in accordance with code

* Also assigned to Livzon its rights, title and interest to all BOW070 cell-line clones and development reports, related materials

* Company's board of directors terminated employment of company's remaining employees

* All of company's directors have resigned from their positions as directors of company

* Co sublicensed to livzon exclusive rights in certain territories with respect to company's bow070 technology

* Settlement satisfaction amendment relating to conveyance of certain of co's rights related to its BOW070 biosimilar product

* Says on July 18, entered into a settlement satisfaction agreement with Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

* Scott Rocklage resigned from his position as the company's chief executive officer Source text (bit.ly/2a90JLF) Further company coverage:

