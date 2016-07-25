FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces power blackout in Namibia results in furnace outage
July 25, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces power blackout in Namibia results in furnace outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals announces power blackout in Namibia results in furnace outage

* Says outage is expected to reduce 2016 concentrate throughput by approximately 20,000 tonnes

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says full investigation is currently being led by TSUMEB's management

* Outage resulted in damage to refractory lining of Ausmelt furnace, repair of which is expected to take about three weeks

* Says management believes that refractory lining will need to be fully replaced

* Vast majority of costs associated with repairing physical damage expected to be covered through company's insurance program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

