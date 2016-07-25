BRIEF-Valneva successfully completes Clostridium Difficile phase II trial

July 25 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Announces successful completion of phase II for clostridium difficile vaccine candidate

* Final phase II results of valneva's clostridium difficile vaccine candidate confirm positive initial phase ii data that were released at end of 2015

* Phase II study design, which enrolled 500 subjects, had been agreed with regulators with aim of supporting a progression into phase III

* Reaffirms its expectation to enter into a partnering agreement for C. Difficile program by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)