FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Valneva successfully completes Clostridium Difficile phase II trial
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 25, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valneva successfully completes Clostridium Difficile phase II trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Announces successful completion of phase II for clostridium difficile vaccine candidate

* Final phase II results of valneva's clostridium difficile vaccine candidate confirm positive initial phase ii data that were released at end of 2015

* Phase II study design, which enrolled 500 subjects, had been agreed with regulators with aim of supporting a progression into phase III

* Reaffirms its expectation to enter into a partnering agreement for C. Difficile program by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.