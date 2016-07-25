FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Griffin Industrial Realty announces extension of credit line
July 25, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Griffin Industrial Realty announces extension of credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Griffin Industrial Realty Inc :

* Griffin announces extension of credit line

* Amendment increases amount of Webster credit line from $12.5 million to $15.0 million

* Amendment enables griffin to further extend webster credit line for an additional year through July 31, 2019

* Entered amendment to its revolving credit line with Webster Bank, N.A. that extends webster credit line for two years

* Expects to use any potential future borrowings under Webster credit line for investment in real estate assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

