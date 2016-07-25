BRIEF-Griffin Industrial Realty announces extension of credit line

July 25 (Reuters) - Griffin Industrial Realty Inc :
* Griffin announces extension of credit line
* Amendment increases amount of Webster credit line from $12.5 million to $15.0 million
* Amendment enables griffin to further extend webster credit line for an additional year through July 31, 2019
* Entered amendment to its revolving credit line with Webster Bank, N.A. that extends webster credit line for two years
* Expects to use any potential future borrowings under Webster credit line for investment in real estate assets