July 25 (Reuters) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc

* Avalon provides progress report on the separation rapids lithium project, kenora, ontario

* Expenditures on separation rapids for nine month period ended may 31, 2016, totaled $1.4 million out of a budget of $2.0 million to aug 31