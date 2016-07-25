BRIEF-Molson Coors announces leadership appointments to take effect upon close of Millercoors deal

July 25 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co :
* Molson coors announces leadership appointments to take effect upon close of Millercoors acquisition
* Kandy Anand, current president and CEO of Molson Coors international, will be appointed chief growth officer for Molson Coors
* Michelle nettles, current chief people officer for Millercoors, to be appointed chief people and diversity officer for Molson Coors
* Frederic Landtmeters, current MD of Molson Coors UK and Ireland, will be appointed as new president and CEO of Molson Coors Canada
* Stewart Glendinning, current CEO of Molson Coors Canada, will be appointed as new president and CEO of Molson Coors International
* Effective January 1, 2017, Millercoors' business in Puerto Rico will be transferred to Molson Coors International
* Effective Jan 2017, Molson Coors International's export and license business in Europe will be transferred to Molson Coors Europe