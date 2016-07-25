FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Molson Coors announces leadership appointments to take effect upon close of Millercoors deal
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Molson Coors announces leadership appointments to take effect upon close of Millercoors deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co :

* Molson coors announces leadership appointments to take effect upon close of Millercoors acquisition

* Kandy Anand, current president and CEO of Molson Coors international, will be appointed chief growth officer for Molson Coors

* Michelle nettles, current chief people officer for Millercoors, to be appointed chief people and diversity officer for Molson Coors

* Frederic Landtmeters, current MD of Molson Coors UK and Ireland, will be appointed as new president and CEO of Molson Coors Canada

* Stewart Glendinning, current CEO of Molson Coors Canada, will be appointed as new president and CEO of Molson Coors International

* Effective January 1, 2017, Millercoors' business in Puerto Rico will be transferred to Molson Coors International

* Effective Jan 2017, Molson Coors International's export and license business in Europe will be transferred to Molson Coors Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

