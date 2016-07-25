FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan receives positive opinion for its treatment for IBS-D in adults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* Allergan receives positive opinion for Truberzi (eluxadoline) for treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D) in adults

* Truberzi was generally well tolerated with most common side effects being nausea, constipation, and abdominal pain

* Final decision from European Commission on Truberzi is expected within a few months

* If approved, anticipate launching Truberzi in Europe during 2017, following negotiations with relevant national payer,reimbursement groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

