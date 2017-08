July 25 (Reuters) - Fiducial Office Solutions Sa :

* Q3 revenue 43.5 million euros vs 44.4 million euros ($48.8 million) a year ago

* Expects FY revenue around 185 million euros and an increase of its FY consolidated operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)