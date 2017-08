July 25 (Reuters) - French investment firm Wendel says:

* executive board has decided to cancel 960,837 shares held in treasury, or 2 percent of its share capital

* cancellation follows the repurchase of these shares by the Group, as part of its share buyback program.

* Since the start of the year, Wendel has repurchased 345,446 of its own shares in the market. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)