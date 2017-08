July 25 (Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions SpA :

* Subsidiary Cerved Group completes the acquisition of a 55 percent stake in Major 1

* Acquisition of the residual stake in Major 1 will be subject to a put & call mechanism exercisable following the approval of the financial results in 2016, 2017 and 2018