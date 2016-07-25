BRIEF-Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich plans to reduce its participation in UNIQA

July 25 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG :

* RZB plans to reduce its participation in UNIQA

* Uniqa Privatstiftung is to acquire around 17.64 percent in total, of RZB's participation in UNIQA Insurance Group AG

* Following completion of transaction, RZB would continue to hold a participation of around 8.64 percent in UNIQA Insurance Group AG

* Transaction would have positive effect on RZB's common equity tier 1 ratio (fully loaded) of around 60 basis points and on RZB's common equity tier 1 ratio (transitional) of around 40 basis points

* Potential purchase price would be kept confidential

* Implementation should take place in 2016

* Reduction in UNIQA participation is expected to have a negative effect of approximately 130 million euros ($142.78 million) on RZB's 2016 consolidated profit pursuant to IFRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)