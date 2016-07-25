FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sogefi H1 net profit falls to EUR 8.3 mln, H1 revenue up 4.6 pct yoy
July 25, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sogefi H1 net profit falls to EUR 8.3 mln, H1 revenue up 4.6 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Sogefi Spa :

* H1 net profit 8.3 million euros ($9.12 million) versus 9.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue 798.6 million euros versus 763.7 million euros a year ago

* For the whole of 2016 Sogefi expects a positive contribution from North America, China and India; in Europe, in line with what was observed in the first half, growth could be more limited than in 2015, while in the South American market conditions remain difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

