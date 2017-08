July 25 (Reuters) - Bridge Bancorp Inc

* Howard Nolan named Chief Operating Officer, and will relinquish his position as Chief Financial and Principal Accounting Officer

* Bridge Bancorp Inc says John M. Mccaffery will be appointed Chief Financial Officer of company and bank - Sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)