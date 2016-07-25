BRIEF-Consol Energy selling Miller Creek, Fola Mine complexes

July 25 (Reuters) - Consol Energy

* Purchase agreements require consol sellers to collectively make payments to buyer over time in the approximate amount of $44 million

* Units entered into 2 purchase and sale agreements with Southeastern Land LLC related to sale of CEI's Miller Creek, Fola Mine Complexes

* Buyer will acquire assets and assume liabilities relating to Miller Creek mine operations located in West Virginia

* Buyer will assume approximately $103 million of specified liabilities, including mine closing and reclamation liabilities

* Buyer will acquire assets and assume liabilities relating to the Fola operations located in West Virginia