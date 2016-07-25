BRIEF-California Water Service settlement for unit approved

July 25 (Reuters) - California Water Service

* On july 21, 2016, san francisco bay area regional water quality control board approved settlement for unit

* As part of settlement, co will replace 2,000 feet of 18-inch cast iron water main along polhemus road, polhemus creek in san mateo

* Company will pay $504,519 to the water control board and $20,000 to fish and wildlife

* Amounts were previously included in co's general reserves and will not affect financial position, results of operations, cash flows

* Settlement between unit and water control board and california department of fish and wildlife

* Will also conduct a streambed restoration project in san mateo creek to improve conditions in the creek for native fish