a year ago
BRIEF-California Water Service settlement for unit approved
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-California Water Service settlement for unit approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - California Water Service

* On july 21, 2016, san francisco bay area regional water quality control board approved settlement for unit

* As part of settlement, co will replace 2,000 feet of 18-inch cast iron water main along polhemus road, polhemus creek in san mateo

* Company will pay $504,519 to the water control board and $20,000 to fish and wildlife

* Amounts were previously included in co's general reserves and will not affect financial position, results of operations, cash flows

* Settlement between unit and water control board and california department of fish and wildlife

* Will also conduct a streambed restoration project in san mateo creek to improve conditions in the creek for native fish Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
