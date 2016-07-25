BRIEF-Element Financial Corp board unanimously approves plan to separate into two market leading companies

July 25 (Reuters) - Element Financial Corp

* Board unanimously approved plans to proceed with reorganization of element into two separate publicly-traded companies

* Following separation transaction, Element Financial Corporation, to be renamed Element Fleet Management Corp.

* ECN capital will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in capital of IAC

* At closing of IAC deal, each outstanding share of IAC will be bought in exchange for specified number of ecn capital shares

* Element's existing senior credit facility will be amended to provide for $4.0 billion in 3-year revolving funding for Element Fleet

* Following seperation, to be led by Bradley Nullmeyer as CEO