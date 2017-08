July 25 (Reuters) - Information Services Corp

* That membership of SGEU local 2214 (SGEU) has ratified a new collective agreement with respect to its in-scope employees

* New four-year agreement, ending September 30, 2019, includes annual wage increases effective October 1 of each year