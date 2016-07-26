FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Autoneum Holding H1 net profit before special effects up at CHF 60.6 mln
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 26, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Autoneum Holding H1 net profit before special effects up at CHF 60.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG :

* H1 sales in swiss francs rose by 7.6 percent from 1,014.1 million Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) to 1,091.3 million francs

* H1 EBIT before special effects increased to 89.9 million francs (123.1 million francs including special effects)

* Net profit grew from 48.5 million francs in the first six months of 2015 to 60.6 million francs before special effects

* EBIT margin above 8 percent should also be recorded for the year as a whole

* Expects net sales of up to 2,200 million francs for the full year 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2aGP2KU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

