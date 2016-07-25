FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. CDC updates on outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli infections
July 25, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. CDC updates on outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli infections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC :

* Updates On Multistate Outbreak Of Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia Coli infections linked to flour

* Since last update on July 1, four more ill people reported from two states (Minnesota and Wisconsin), bringing total number of cases to 46

* Producing Escherichia Coli (STEC o26), has been added to the outbreak investigation

* One person has developed Hemolytic Uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/298AxwK) Further company coverage: [U.S. CDC] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

