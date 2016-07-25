FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Kansas City Southern says experiencing service disruptions
July 25, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kansas City Southern says experiencing service disruptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern De Mexico

* Kansas City Southern De Mexico, s.a. Says experiencing service interruptions, shipment delays due to civil protests on or near its rail network

* Not possible to project when regular service will be restored, nor estimate financial impact protests will have

* Requested appropriate authorities to intervene so as to "resolve situation as expeditiously as possible"

* "protests are continuing to impede kcsm's ability to provide efficient freight rail service to its customers"

* Protests are also impacting service of other mexican railroads and transportation companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

