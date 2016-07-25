FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TORC Oil & Gas Ltd announces Strategic Acquisitions in Southeast Saskatchewan
July 25, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TORC Oil & Gas Ltd announces Strategic Acquisitions in Southeast Saskatchewan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - TORC Oil & Gas Ltd

* Pro forma acquisitions, TORC anticipates that 2016 budget will result in 2016 exit production of greater than 19,400 boepd

* Completed a series of tuck-in acquisitions in first half of 2016 for cash consideration of approximately $6.0 million

* Further cost savings combined with operational efficiencies are expected to continue during 2016

* Also entered into an agreement with CPPIB for aggregate gross proceeds of $25 million

* TORC Oil & Gas announces strategic acquisitions in Southeast Saskatchewan, bought deal financing, concurrent private placement to cornerstone investor and increase to 2016 production guidance

* TORC Oil & Gas Ltd says total consideration for SE Saskatchewan Acquisition is $89.5 million, payable in cash

* Entered into an agreement for a $75 million bought deal financing through a syndicate of underwriters

* Says underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale to public, on a bought deal basis, 10.6 million shares at $7.05/share

* Acquisitions are accretive on all key per share measures on a leverage neutral basis

* Following completion of SE Saskatchewan Acquisition, TORC intends to maintain previously announced 2016 capital budget of $90 million

* Also entered into an agreement with CPPIB whereby CPPIB has committed to subscribe for 3.5 million shares at price of $7.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

