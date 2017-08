July 25 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Rating reflects state's strong financial management that has resulted in replenishment of budget reserves, structurally balanced budget

* Assigns Aa1 To $787.9M Minnesota Go Bonds, Ser. 2016A-D; outlook stable

* Continued sound financial practices, including adhering to state's target reserve policy, will further improve balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Moody's] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)