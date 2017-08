July 26 (Reuters) - Mikron Holding AG :

* Anticipates closing the 2016 financial year on considerably higher sales and an improved EBIT margin

* H1 order intake 124.7 million Swiss francs ($126.57 million) versus 118.3 million francs year ago, net sales 127.0 million francs versus 107.8 million francs year ago, EBIT 1,3 million francs versus -2.7 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/2afEjcY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)