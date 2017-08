July 26 (Reuters) - Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Capital increase in September / October 2016

* Rights offering to existing shareholders in the maximum amount of 30.07 million Swiss francs ($30.52 million)

* At the same conversion of the 4 pct mandatory convertible notes in 2016 from existing conditional capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)