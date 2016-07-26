FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Also Holding H1 net profit up at 27.8 million euros
July 26, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Also Holding H1 net profit up at 27.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Also Holding AG :

* H1 net sales rose by roughly 3 percent to 3,771 million euros ($4.15 billion)

* H1 profit before taxes (EBT) jumped up by around 12 percent to 40.3 million euros

* Concludes the first six month of 2016 with group net profit of 27.8 million euros and thus increases its results by around 14 percent compared to the previous-year period

* Is well under way to increase group net profit for the whole year of 2016 compared to 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2amxPaA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

