BRIEF-Icade H1 group net current cash flow up at 145.9 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Icade Sa :

* Icade well on track to deliver its guidance

* H1 group net current cash flow 145.9 million euros ($160.64 million) versus 143.8 million euros year ago

* In 2016, the group net current cash flow should also grow by over 3 pct compared with 2015

* H1 +6.3 pct in EPRA earnings from property investment per share versus June 30, 2015 to 1.85 euros

* All of Icade' s property services activities are expected to be sold by Q3 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2apNNSB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)