July 26 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc

* Priced a dual-tranche $1.25 billion bond on u.s. market. $550 million 1.375 per cent fixed rate notes are due 28 july 2021, with a further $700 million 2.0 per cent fixed rate notes due 28 july 2026. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)