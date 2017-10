July 26 (Reuters) - Denge Yatirim Holding AS :

* To launch buyback program for up to 500,000 shares and up to amount of 1.0 million lira ($330,676.90)

* On July 22 company announced to launch the share buyback program but didn’t not enclosed the amount of shares to be repurchased

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0241 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)