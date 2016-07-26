FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SABMiller says to continue review revised AB InBev offer
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SABMiller says to continue review revised AB InBev offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc :

* Revised offer by Anheuser-Busch

* Notes announcement by AB InBev that it has made a revised and final offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller

* There was no discussion or agreement about terms of today's revised offer

* Confirms that last week it engaged Centerview Partners to provide additional financial advice alongside that of its existing financial advisers

* Will continue to consult with shareholders, will meet in due course formally to review, having regard to all facts and circumstances, revised offer

* Confirms that on July 22 2016 its chairman had a conversation with chairman of AB InBev about AB InBev's offer for SABMiller in light of recent exchange rate volatility and market movements

* Further announcement will be made thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
