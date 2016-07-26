FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Koninklijke Wessanen H1 EBITE up 30.2 pct to 25.0 million euros
July 26, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Koninklijke Wessanen H1 EBITE up 30.2 pct to 25.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV :

* Wessanen H1 and Q2 2016 results - strong growth and increased profitability

* Q2 revenue 142.7 million euros ($156.96 million)versus 143 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 EBIT 10.3 million euros versus 8.4 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 profit 7.2 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago

* EBITE increases by 30.2 pct to 25.0 million euros for H1

* Full year autonomous revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 5-7 pct

* For the full year, excluding the effect of the acquisitions year to date, we expect EBITE and EBITE margins to be higher than last year Source text: bit.ly/2aaRsTm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

