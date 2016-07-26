FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Virgin Money half-year underlying pretax profit rises
July 26, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money half-year underlying pretax profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

* 2016 half-year results

* Total capital ratio of 17.5 per cent and a leverage ratio of 3.8 per cent at h1 2016.

* Gross mortgage lending of £4.3 billion, 19 percent higher than H1 2015. Net lending of £2.2 billion in H1 2016, 29 percent higher than H1 2015.

* Although Bank of England did not cut bank rate in July 2016, interest rates are now expected to stay lower for longer

* Underlying profit before tax increased by 53 per cent to £101.8 million, from £66.4 million in h1 2015

* Underlying return on tangible equity improved to 12.2 per cent from 9.5 per cent in h1 2015

* Strong capital base, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 15.3 per cent at h1 2016.

* Credit card balances increased to £2.1 billion at end of june 2016, 31 per cent higher than FY 2015

* A lower for longer forecast interest rate may put pressure on banking sector net interest margins and therefore business and financial performance

* Completed a second RMBS issuance in May 2016 securing that tranche of funding and enhancing group's strong balance sheet position in preparation for referendum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

