CORRECTED-BRIEF-AB InBev offers 45 stg in cash for each SABMiller share
July 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-AB InBev offers 45 stg in cash for each SABMiller share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say to 45 stg, not $45)

July 26 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :

* Each SABMiller shareholder will now be entitled to receive: for each SABMiller share: £45.00 in cash

* Pursuant to revised and final terms of partial share alternative, SABMiller shareholders will now be entitled to elect to receive: for each SABMiller share: £4.6588 in cash

* Continues to focus on completing combination as quickly as practicable.

* AB InBev confirms offer is final and it will not further increase cash consideration or cash element or exchange ratio of partial share alternative

* Has decided to announce following revised and final terms of its offer to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller

* Revised cash consideration represents an increase of £1.00 per SABMiller share over £44.00 cash consideration set out in 11 November 2015 announcement

* AB InBev directors have received financial advice from lazard in relation to transaction.

* Transaction values SABMiller's entire issued and to be issued share capital at approximately £79 billion, as at 25 July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
