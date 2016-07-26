FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-FCA proposes credit card market reforms to aid consumers
July 26, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCA proposes credit card market reforms to aid consumers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) -

* Financial conduct authority (fca) has today published final findings of its study of credit card market, and set out a package of measures, which include a series of industry led proposals, to help consumers take better control of their spending and repay debt faster.

* Industry led actions will include timely prompts before promotional periods end

* Timely information to prompt consumers to take into account how much they are borrowing and avoid over limit chargesand giving consumers ability to choose payment due date

* Fca is continuing discussions with industry and will publish further information on voluntary remedies and any proposed rules later in year.

* For consumers in problem credit card debt, the FCA is considering further action including requiring firms to address this specific issue and contact consumers before they get into financial difficulties. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
