July 26 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Has made directed share issue to enable additional add-on investment in fast growing portfolio company

* 793,271 new class A shares were offered for subscription at subscription price of 1.10 euro per share

* Will apply for listing of offer shares on First North Finland and First North Sweden

* Shares have been subscribed for in full by small group of investors