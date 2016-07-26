BRIEF-Marketing Group acquires Ulysses Ltd, enters American market

July 26 (Reuters) - Marketing Group Plc :

* Enters American market via acquisition of Ulysses Ltd and its subsidiaries Wilkin Marketing, Skye, Marker Metro and Clickverta

* Acquisition of Ulysses to be carried out at price 4.15 euros ($4.57) per share, giving total value of 18.6 million euros ($20.5 million)

* To issue 4.5 million new shares; number of shares after transaction to be 22.7 million Source text for Eikon:

