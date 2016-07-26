FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marketing Group acquires Ulysses Ltd, enters American market
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marketing Group acquires Ulysses Ltd, enters American market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Marketing Group Plc :

* Enters American market via acquisition of Ulysses Ltd and its subsidiaries Wilkin Marketing, Skye, Marker Metro and Clickverta

* Acquisition of Ulysses to be carried out at price 4.15 euros ($4.57) per share, giving total value of 18.6 million euros ($20.5 million)

* To issue 4.5 million new shares; number of shares after transaction to be 22.7 million Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9087 euros) ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.