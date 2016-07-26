BRIEF-Poland's Millennium Q3 net unlikely to improve y/y - CEO

July 26 (Reuters) -

* Poland's Bank Millennium CEO said on Tuesday that he would not expect net profit in the third quarter this year to match the result from the same period in 2015 due to the negative impact of bank tax.

* "We will recover part of the (negative effect) of the banking tax, but it is not realistic to expect the same situation," Joao Bras Jorge told a news conference.

* Earlier on Tuesday, the Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP said its second-quarter net profit amounted to 294 million zlotys ($74.14 million).

* In the third quarter of 2015 Millennium's net profit stood at 166 million zlotys. Further company coverage: [ MILP.WA] ($1 = 3.9654 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko)