FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Dupont sees full year agricultural sales to be comparable to last year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dupont sees full year agricultural sales to be comparable to last year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Dupont:

* Dupont sees full year agricultural sales to be comparable to last year as local price, product mix gains are offset by negative impact of currency

* Expect agricultural sales to be down in the high-single-digits percent in Q3 primarily due to lower insecticide volumes in Latin America

* Single-Digits percent driven by higher volume in china markets

* For H2, in seeds, expect sales growth in corn business in brazil driven by launch of Leptra corn hybrids reduced by lower soybean volumes

* Sees H2 for AG unit expected to bring added pressure from economic conditions in Latin America and route-to-market change in southern part of U.S.

* Dupont says for Q3 and FY, expect continued weakness in the agriculture sector

* Dupont sees FY agricultural unit operating earnings expected to be up high-single-digits percent-single-digits percent

* Sees Q3 performance materials operating earnings expected to be up low-single-digit percent

* Agriculture markets continue to face challenges as farmers endure tough economic conditions, seed, crop protection suppliers have elevated inventories, credit remains tight

* Q3 agricultural sales growth to be impacted by shift of sales from Q3 to Q4 as co expands direct selling model in brazil

* Full-Year results for agriculture unit will be impacted by shift of a portion of fourth-quarter 2016 seed sales to first quarter 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aqiNSo) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.