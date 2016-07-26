FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Polish Orange unit sees Q3 cash generation lower Q/Q
July 26, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish Orange unit sees Q3 cash generation lower Q/Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) -

* Chief Financial Officer at Polish Orange unit said on Tuesday he expected cash generation in the third quarter to be lower than in the second quarter.

* "We expect cash generation to be lower in the third quarter than in the previous semester. The facts impacting this are our license fees and the interest we pay," Maciej Nowohonski told a conference call.

* Orange Polska closed the second quarter with organic cash flow of 342 million zlotys or more than double the amount booked year ago. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

