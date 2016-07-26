BRIEF-Hartford Financial to sell U.K. Property & casualty run-off units

July 26 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc:

* To sell U.K. Property & casualty run-off units to Catalina Holdings UK Limited

* To sell U.K. property & casualty run-off units, downlands liability management limited, Hartford Financial Products International Ltd

* Transaction is not expected to result in material gain or loss, net of tax effects, on Hartford's financial results

* On closing, all staff will remain employees of DLM, and DLM and HFPI will remain headquartered in Worthing, England