BRIEF-SunPower enters agreement with First Philippine and First Philec

July 26 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp

* On July 22 company's unit entered into an agreement with first philippine electric corp and first philec solar corp - sec filing

* Company had previously recorded an accrual related to matter, and thus settlement did not have a material impact on statements of operations

* Pursuant to terms, SPML has paid a total of $50.5 million to FPSC and FPEC in settlement of all claims between parties

* Also pursuant to compromise agreement, SPML will transfer all of its shares in FPSC to FPEC

* Agreement to settle claims, counterclaims, disputes, proceedings between company's unit and First Philippine Electric Corp, First Philec Solar Corp Source : (bit.ly/2aHbP9p) Further company coverage: