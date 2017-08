July 26 (Reuters) - Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados SA :

* Appoints Pablo Pereiro Lage, representative of Squirrel Inversiones SL, as chairman and chief executive (CEO) of the company

* Pablo Pereiro Lage replaces Alfred Michael Collado as chairman and CEO

