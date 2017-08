July 26 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc :

* Comstock Mining announces strategic land acquisition

* Loan will be repaid through proceeds from sales of land or water rights

* To acquire 98 acres of land and over 257 acre-feet of senior-priority water rights in silver springs,Nevada

* Acquisition and first six months of interest was funded from a two-year loan of $3,250,000