FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Consol Energy Q2 loss per share from continuing operations $1.02
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Consol Energy Q2 loss per share from continuing operations $1.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc

* Increased 2016 E&P division production guidance to 380-385 bcfe

* Consol Energy increases its annual 2016 e&p division production to 380-385 bcfe

* Anticipates duc well inventory to grow to 91 gross marcellus, utica shale wells exiting 2016, which includes 76 wells that are located in wet areas

* Qtrly coal production 6.0 million tons versus 5.9 million tons

* In E&P division, plans to add back two horizontal rigs to resume drilling starting in August 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $566.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Decreased 2016 E&P division capital budget to $190-$205 million

* During Q2 of 2016, Pennsylvania operations total unit costs were $34.46 per ton, compared to $44.15 per ton

* Sees 2016 Total Coal Division Capital Expenditures To Be Between $105-$125 million

* Qtrly total hedged natural gas production in 2016 q3 is 75.6 bcf

* Q2 total revenue and other incomes $285.8 million versus $ 545.6 million last year; Q2 loss per share from continuing operations $1.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.