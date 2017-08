July 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers squibb announces new research collaboration with janssen in immuno-oncology focused on lung cancer

* Myers squibb co - phase 2 clinical trial will evaluate tolerability and clinical activity of combination of these agents in nsclc patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)